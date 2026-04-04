  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Indian pharma sector clocks 29 bn export by end of february in fy26

Indian Pharma Sector Clocks $28 Bn Export by End of February in FY26

K Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) said the sector, currently valued at approximately $60 billion, is projected to grow to $130 billion by 2030

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
FreePik
Indian Pharma Sector Clocks $28 Bn Export by End of February in FY26 Photo: FreePik
info_icon

Indian pharmaceutical exports stood at nearly $28 billion up to February this financial year registering a growth of five per cent compared to the same period last year, a top official said on Saturday.

K Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) said the sector, currently valued at approximately $60 billion, is projected to grow to $130 billion by 2030.

"Inspite of global challenges, pharmaceuticals exports have been one of the few sectors that has maintained its growth momentum. Pharmaceutical exports during the period April–February FY26 stood at $28.29 billion, reflecting a growth of 5.6% compared to the same period in FY25 led by formulations, biologicals, vaccines and Ayush products," he said.

Merchants Of Malice

1 April 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The official further said the exports reached $30.47 billion in FY 2024–25, reflecting a growth of 9.4 percent year on year despite global pricing pressures and trade volatilities..

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×