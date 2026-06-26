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BEML Secures Additional Export Order Worth $5.35 Million From West Asia

The order is in continuation of the company's earlier export contract worth USD 36.38 million, announced in April 2026

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PTI
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian public sector company BEML Ltd has received an additional USD 5.35 million order from West Asia for heavy earthmoving machinery, following a major USD 36.38 million export deal earlier.

  • The equipment, tailored for demanding mining and infrastructure work, offers advanced engineering, durability, and certified operator safety

  • Supported by local spares, preventive maintenance, and lifecycle services for sustained performance.

State-owned BEML Ltd on Friday announced securing an additional export order valued at USD 5.35 million from West Asia for the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment.

The order is in continuation of the company's earlier export contract worth USD 36.38 million, announced in April 2026, it said.

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According to the company, originally developed for large-scale mining applications, BEML's heavy earthmoving equipment has been suitably engineered to cater to the evolving requirements of infrastructure development and strategic construction projects.

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The machines are designed to deliver superior performance under demanding operating conditions, incorporating advanced engineering, enhanced durability, and compliance with stringent international quality standards.

They are also equipped with ergonomically designed, ROPS/FOPS-certified operator cabins, ensuring enhanced safety, operator comfort, and productivity, BEML Ltd said.

"As part of the order, BEML will provide comprehensive maintenance and lifecycle support through its local representative in the region. The support includes the supply of spares, preventive maintenance, servicing, and lifecycle management, ensuring high equipment availability and operational efficiency throughout the project lifecycle," the company stated.

Commenting on the achievement, Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML Limited, said: "This additional order from the West Asia is a strong endorsement of BEML's engineering excellence and reflects the confidence our global customers place in our products and capabilities. We remain committed to delivering reliable, technology-driven solutions while expanding our global footprint and building long-term partnerships across key international markets."

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