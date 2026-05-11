Why the Weak Rupee Is Having Selective Mercy on Exporters

In the near term, exporters need to move beyond passive currency gains and adopt far more active risk-management strategies. Treasury discipline through structured forex hedging, diversified sourcing of intermediates, and shorter receivables cycles will become critical. Additionally, greater utilisation of ECGC-backed coverage and factoring mechanisms can ease liquidity stress, particularly for MSMEs. The government’s recent expansion of the ₹497-crore RELIEF scheme, including up to 95% ECGC risk coverage and freight reimbursement support, is a timely intervention. Similarly, the 2.75% interest subvention extended to NBFC-led export financing can improve working-capital access for smaller exporters navigating prolonged geopolitical and logistics uncertainty.