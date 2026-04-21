India Inc’s Overseas Equity Bets Jump 27% in March Over February

Overseas direct investment in equity instruments surged around 27 per cent month-on-month in March to USD 1.458 billion, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.
The number had stood at USD 1.146 billion in February, before the onset of the Middle East conflict, and USD 2.563 billion in March 2026, the RBI said.
In March 2026, the top five companies accounted for nearly half of the overseas direct investments in equities, and were led by Tata Steel at USD 444 million.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data, Tata Steel was followed by Eclat Health Solutions India at USD 98.7956 million, Aspire Systems India at USD 88.2863 million, Navashakti Renewables at USD 77.4046 million, and Quality Care India at USD 52.5678 million.
From a country perspective, Singapore led, accounting for USD 414 million of overseas direct investment in equities in the three months to March, while the Netherlands followed at number two by bagging USD 285 million worth of equity investments from Indian companies.
Interestingly, the United Arab Emirates received USD 129.58 million in investments in Q4, as per the RBI data.
Further, total financial commitments, including debt and guarantees issued, surged sharply in March to USD 7.06 billion from the USD 2.965 billion in February 2026 and USD 5.539 billion in March last year.
This surge in March was on the back of higher commitments in the guarantees issued of USD 4.91 billion.
Financial commitments through guarantees issued remained highest by Tata Motors of USD 2.62 billion in March, which was followed by USD 660 million by Renew, and USD 558.25 million by Jindal Power.
In the loan segment, United Arab Emirates received the highest loan commitment from India worth USD 223.94 million, and Mauritius worth USD 146.27 million, the data showed.