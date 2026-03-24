India Eyes Iranian Oil Again — But at a Price Higher Than Brent

The report stated that Iranian crude has been offered at a premium of $6–$8 per barrel over Brent, with payments expected to be settled within seven days of cargo arrival. Traders, along with the National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC), are seeking payments in US dollars, although some traders are also willing to accept settlement in Indian rupees, sources told Reuters. Indian refiners are awaiting clarity on the payment mechanism before signing deals with NIOC, as Iran remains cut off from the SWIFT global payments system.