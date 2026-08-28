Vi Plans To Clear ₹49,000 Cr Spectrum Dues In Three Years, Says Chairman

Over the last six quarters, Vi added 32,000 4G sites and 16,000 5G sites, which increased network capacity by 47% and raised 4G coverage from 77% to 87%. The company aims to take population coverage in its operating circles to 95% within the next five to six quarters. Its 5G services are currently live in more than 200 cities and towns and are expected to expand to around 450 locations in the coming months.