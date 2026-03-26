‘Hormuz Opens for Friendly Nations,’ Says Iran; India Among Countries Allowed Transit

Iran says ‘friendly nations’, including India, can transit through the Strait of Hormuz after weeks of disruption following the US-Israel strike.
The Strait accounts for a major share of global oil flows, and the shutdown had triggered fears of supply shocks, rising crude prices, and a global slowdown.
India, heavily dependent on West Asian energy imports, faces currency and market pressure amid volatility in crude and LPG supplies.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is now allowing the passage of vessels belonging to ‘friendly nations’, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz. Reports suggest the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai has listed nations including China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan that have received permits to transit through the waterway. On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Araghchi, their third such conversation, and described it as a ‘detailed discussion’ on recent developments.
The Strait of Hormuz was shut down following the combined military attack by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28. Crude prices surged, and analysts braced for a global economic slowdown, which could even trigger a recession if the geopolitical escalation prolonged into April and the Strait remained shut.
Earlier, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said ‘non-hostile vessels’ may be allowed safe passage, on the condition that they do not support actions against Iran and comply with security protocols. Several shipments were earlier attacked, compelling other West Asian nations to slash production and halt exports. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital waterway, accounting for nearly 40% of global trade routes. Further, Iran’s Defence Council said transit through the Strait would now be strictly dependent on prior coordination, highlighting tighter control over maritime movement.
“The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, and fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region and beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm and living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war – immediately,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a post on X.
The near-complete closure of the Strait has sent waves of panic across the globe. India imports nearly 50% of its fuel needs from West Asian nations and was pivoting back to the Gulf as India’s primary crude supplier. The closure of the Strait triggered one of the worst LPG crises India has faced in recent decades, and the surge in crude prices has led to massive pressure on the domestic currency and markets.
New Delhi’s ties with Tehran have been marked by strategic diplomacy and patience. Despite India’s condemnation of the war, reports citing analysts suggest India is better positioned to support Tel Aviv and Washington than Tehran. Tehran acknowledges that India maintains strategic autonomy, and that at the core of India’s foreign policy is engagement with all sides without openly taking positions. For Iran, ties with India are largely driven by energy security, the diaspora, and India’s policy of non-alignment.