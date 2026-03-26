‘Hormuz Opens for Friendly Nations,’ Says Iran; India Among Countries Allowed Transit

“The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, and fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region and beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm and living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war – immediately,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a post on X.