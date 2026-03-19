Govt Classifies Energy Data as National Security Matter, Mandates Disclosure Across Oil, Gas Chain

On the manner of furnishing information, the order said, "The information shall be furnished in such form, manner, electronic platform and periodicity as may be specified by the Central government or by PPAC and may include daily, weekly, monthly or other periodic returns." "The obligation to furnish information under this order shall apply notwithstanding anything contained in any contract, agreement, commercial arrangement or confidentiality obligation and no entity shall refuse to furnish information required under this notification on the ground that such information is commercially sensitive or proprietary," it added.