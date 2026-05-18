Ambuja's ₹580 Cr Bid for Jaypee Cement Falls Short, Lenders Push Back

What the Numbers Mean

Under insolvency rules, two independent valuers are appointed to determine a company's fair value and liquidation value, with the average serving as a benchmark. The liquidation value reflects what lenders could recover if assets were sold piecemeal, while the fair value indicates the expected price if the business were sold as a going concern. Lenders typically favour liquidation when bids fall below the liquidation value, making Ambuja's current offer a difficult sell.