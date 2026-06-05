RBI Holds Interest Rates as Oil Shock Clouds Outlook; Unveils Measures to Support Rupee

Commenting on the MPC decisions, Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "RBI expectedly kept the rate and stance unchanged, while highlighting the amplified risks on the inflation front. We expect 50bp of rate hike beginning in October. On the positive side, the measures taken by the RBI to attract capital would help ease pressure on the INR." Radhika Rao, Senior Economist & Executive Director, DBS Bank said the central bank ticked all boxes to spur dollar inflows and stabilise the currency, signaling that all hands are on deck.