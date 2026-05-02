The Reserve Bank on Friday said 98.47% of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation have been returned.
The central bank announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.
The total value of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of the currency was announced, has declined to ₹5,451 crore at the close of business on April 30, 2026.
"Thus, 98.47% of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," the Reserve Bank said in a statement.
A facility for exchanging ₹2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023. From October 9, 2023, the RBI issue offices also accept ₹2,000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.
Additionally, members of the public are sending ₹2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts, the RBI said in a release.
The central bank further said that ₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.