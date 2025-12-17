EAM Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Jaishankar held bilateral talks with Israeli PM Netanyahu, discussing deeper cooperation in technology, economy, skills, connectivity, and security.
He condemned the Bondi Beach terror attack and reaffirmed India and Israel’s “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed strengthening cooperation in key areas such as technology, the economy, connectivity, skills, and security. He expressed confidence that the bilateral partnership will “grow from strength to strength.”
Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday for a two-day visit, during which he called on President Isaac Herzog and held talks with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, reports said.
“Deeply appreciate the call on Prime Minister Israel @netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security,” Jaishankar posted on X.
Netanyahu also acknowledged the meeting and shared photos from the interaction. Jaishankar’s visit comes as New Delhi prepares to welcome Netanyahu’s proposed trip to India. He arrived in Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi after attending the 16th India–UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th round of the India–UAE Strategic Dialogue held on Monday. He also participated in the high-profile Sir Bani Yas Forum.
India and Israel Share a Policy of Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
On Tuesday, Jaishankar condemned the terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney. He reiterated that India and Israel both uphold a policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism.
“Let me first of all convey our very, very sincere, deep condolences at the loss of life due to the terror attack at Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach. I want to say that we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jaishankar said while addressing the press.
“Where India and Israel are concerned, we are both countries that have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We appreciate your consistent support in our fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he added.
In the Bondi Beach attack, at least 15 people were killed and 40 were injured after two gunmen opened fire.