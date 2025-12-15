  1. home
EAM S Jaishankar to Visit Israel and UAE Today

Meanwhile, Modi is set to embark on his own West Asia tour later this week, covering Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman as part of India’s push to strengthen ties with key partners in West Asia

Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Photo by PTI
  • Jaishankar begins a visit to Israel and the UAE for high-level consultations and to co-chair the Joint Commission and Strategic Dialogue.

  • Modi will follow with a three-nation tour of Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, where India and Oman are expected to sign the CEPA trade pact.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today for high-level bilateral consultations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. In Israel, he will meet his counterpart Gideon Sa’ar.

In Abu Dhabi, Jaishankar will co-chair the 16th Joint Commission and the 5th Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, from December 12 to 14.

Leaders from West Asia, along with delegations from Europe and Asia, are expected to participate in discussions on major regional and international issues, with a focus on peace, security, and deepening economic cooperation.

PM Modi Holds Call With Trump Seeking Tariff Relief From 50% Duty

Jaishankar’s visit comes shortly after the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, following what it described as a “warm and friendly” phone conversation between the two leaders.

During the call, Modi reviewed developments in West Asia with Netanyahu and reiterated India’s support for the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. According to the PMO, both leaders exchanged views on achieving a “just and durable peace” in the region, The Economic Times reported.

Meanwhile, Modi is set to embark on his own West Asia tour later this week, covering Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman as part of India’s push to strengthen ties with key partners in the region.

He will visit Jordan from December 15 to 16, Ethiopia from December 16 to 17, and Oman from December 17 to 18. During the Oman leg, India and Oman are expected to formally announce and sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), marking a major step toward expanding trade and investment cooperation.

PM Modi to Visit West Asia Next Week — Here’s What’s on His Agenda

