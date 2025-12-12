PM Modi to Visit West Asia Next Week — Here’s What’s on His Agenda

In his visit to Ethiopia, he will hold wide-ranging discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of bilateral trade between the two countries. "As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation," the release said. As per reports, the visit by Modi to Ethiopia highlights New Delhi’s intention to expand its engagement with Africa. “As partners in the Global South, the visit will reiterate the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation,” The New Indian Express said, citing the Ministry of External Affairs