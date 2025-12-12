PM Modi to Visit West Asia Next Week — Here’s What’s on His Agenda

PM Modi will visit Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman from December 15–18 to strengthen bilateral ties and mark key diplomatic milestones.
Talks will focus on trade, investment, regional stability, and Global South cooperation, with India deepening its engagement in West Asia and Africa.
India and Oman are expected to announce the CEPA trade pact, aimed at boosting market access, investment, and strategic partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a three-nation visit to West Asia. Modi will visit Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman next week to strengthen ties with the three countries. Modi is scheduled to visit Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, reports said. From December 16 to 17, he will visit Ethiopia and then head to Oman on the 17th, concluding his three-nation visit on the 18th.
What’s On His Agenda?
During his visit to Jordan, Modi will meet the Jordanian King to review bilateral relations and exchange ideas on regional issues. The visit will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and provide an opportunity to boost ties, explore more collaboration for mutual growth, and reiterate the commitment to regional peace, prosperity, security, and stability, a statement from the PMO said.
In his visit to Ethiopia, he will hold wide-ranging discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of bilateral trade between the two countries. "As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation," the release said. As per reports, the visit by Modi to Ethiopia highlights New Delhi’s intention to expand its engagement with Africa. “As partners in the Global South, the visit will reiterate the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation,” The New Indian Express said, citing the Ministry of External Affairs
The visit to Oman will mark 70 years of the establishment of bilateral relations and follows the State visit of the Sultan of Oman to India in December 2023. India and Oman share an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership, trade linkages, and strong people-to-people ties. The visit is scheduled to review the bilateral partnership, including areas of trade, investment, energy, and defence. Other areas of discussion will include security, technology, agriculture, and culture, along with sharing perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
India and Oman are also expected to formally announce and sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The pact was cleared by Oman’s Shura Council this week and aims to boost bilateral trade, investment, and market access.