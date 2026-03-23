Cong, AAP Slam Govt's Move to Remove Caps on Domestic Airfares

"Bad news for air travellers. The Modi government has removed the maximum limit of 18,000 rupees on domestic airfares -- it's given a free pass to 'looting.' "You'll remember -- in the Indigo crisis, they charged 50 to 80 thousand rupees per ticket. Now, airline companies will once again be able to extract arbitrary fares from you in the name of rising demand," the Congress posted on X on Sunday.