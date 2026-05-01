After 27% AGR Cut, Here's What Vodafone Idea Still Needs to Pay

Vodafone Idea AGR dues cut 27% to ₹64,046 crore with repayment extended till FY41
Long moratorium and staggered payments ease near-term cash flow, supporting ₹45,000 crore capex-led revival plan
Move may trigger similar relief demand from Bharti Airtel amid ongoing AGR dispute backdrop
The Department of Telecommunications has reduced Vodafone Idea's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27% to ₹64,046 crore following a reassessment, down from ₹87,695 crore earlier.
The revised dues, finalised by a government-appointed committee, have been frozen as of December 31, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing. The repayment schedule largely preserves the earlier relief structure, with a long moratorium and staggered payments extending up to FY41.
Under the revised plan, Vodafone Idea will pay a minimum of ₹100 crore annually for four years from FY32 to FY35. The remaining dues will be cleared in six equal instalments of ₹10,608 crore each between FY36 and FY41.
Additionally, the company will pay ₹124 crore annually from March 2026 to March 2031 towards AGR liabilities for FY18 and FY19 that were not part of the reassessment. The first of these payments has already been made.
Relief Boosts Revival Efforts
The AGR relief comes as Vodafone Idea prepares a ₹45,000 crore capital expenditure plan over the next three years aimed at network expansion, improving service quality, and retaining subscribers.
Of this, ₹25,000 crore is expected to be funded through bank borrowings, while ₹10,000 crore will come from non-funded facilities. The company has indicated that it is not currently considering fresh equity infusion from a strategic investor.
Vodafone Idea's total debt stood at around ₹2.4 trillion as of December 2025, including AGR liabilities, deferred spectrum payments, and bank loans. The company is also expected to meet deferred spectrum payment obligations of about ₹49,000 crore over the next three years, with repayments scheduled at ₹7,000 crore in FY27, ₹15,000 crore in FY28, and ₹27,000 crore in FY29.
The AGR relief granted to Vodafone Idea may prompt Bharti Airtel to seek similar concessions. Airtel recently paid around ₹9,200 crore towards AGR dues, which exceed ₹40,000 crore, and has previously urged the government to reassess its liabilities citing calculation errors.
However, the government has maintained that Airtel would need to approach the Supreme Court for any such relief.
Background: The AGR Dispute
The AGR issue has its roots in 1999, when India shifted to a revenue-sharing model for telecom licences. Under this framework, operators were required to pay a percentage of their adjusted gross revenue as licence fees and spectrum usage charges.
However, a prolonged dispute emerged over the definition of AGR. While telecom operators argued that only core telecom revenues should be included, the DoT maintained that all revenues, including non-telecom income such as interest and asset sales, should be part of the calculation.
In October 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the DoT's interpretation, triggering a massive financial blow to the telecom sector. The ruling imposed liabilities of over ₹1.47 lakh crore on telecom operators, including interest and penalties, pushing several firms into financial distress.
Vodafone Idea was among the worst hit, facing the risk of insolvency. In response, the government stepped in with relief measures in 2021, including a four-year moratorium on payments and eventual conversion of dues into equity, which led to the government acquiring a significant stake in the company.
The latest reassessment and extended repayment timeline mark a critical step in easing financial stress for the telecom operator, offering it a longer runway to stabilise operations and pursue growth.