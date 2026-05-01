After 27% AGR Cut, Here's What Vodafone Idea Still Needs to Pay

Vodafone Idea's total debt stood at around ₹2.4 trillion as of December 2025, including AGR liabilities, deferred spectrum payments, and bank loans. The company is also expected to meet deferred spectrum payment obligations of about ₹49,000 crore over the next three years, with repayments scheduled at ₹7,000 crore in FY27, ₹15,000 crore in FY28, and ₹27,000 crore in FY29.