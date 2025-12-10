Trump Greenlights Nvidia H200 Chip Exports to China to Counter Huawei, Maintains Ban on Blackwell

The clearance capped weeks of internal review and came after a private Washington meeting between President Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has lobbied the administration to relax export controls. In a public post, Mr Trump said shipments would go only to “approved customers” and indicated other chipmakers such as Intel and AMD would also be eligible under the new policy. The Commerce Department and Nvidia did not immediately comment, and a White House spokesperson reiterated the administration’s goal of sustaining American dominance in the tech stack while safeguarding national security.