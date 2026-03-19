Centre Plans ₹1,000 Crore War-Risk Fund to Protect Ships Amid West Asia Conflict

The proposed facility could be modelled on the Marine Cargo Excluded Territories Pool established in 2022 in response to the Russia-Ukraine war and the sanctions that followed, an industry executive told ET. That pool, managed by state-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), provides cover for marine cargo shipments of fertilisers and other commodities originating from excluded territories — namely Belarus, Ukraine and Russia — which global insurers have declined to cover owing to war risks and international sanctions. The pool has 21 members and carries a capacity of ₹484 crore per shipment.