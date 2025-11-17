Trump Tariff Rollbacks: A Boost for Indian Agriculture and Exports — What It Means for Exporters and Trade With the US

Indian exporters of tea, coffee, spices and cashew nuts were among the worst hit after Trump added a punitive 25% tariff on top of an existing 25% reciprocal tariff. According to media reports, officials involved in trade negotiations with Washington said the exemptions are also a positive signal for bilateral trade talks, which could ease export pressures created by the aggressive 50% tariff. As a result, India’s exports to the US fell nearly 12% year-on-year in September to $5.43 billion. Exporters also face global challenges including high freight costs, strong competition from Vietnam and Indonesia, and tighter US quality checks.