Assam Serves as a Key Gateway to India’s Act East Policy, Says Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Assam’s strategic geography positions it as a key gateway under India’s Act East Policy.
He urged entrepreneurs to leverage improved connectivity, governance reforms and infrastructure to accelerate inclusive growth across the Northeast region.
Sonowal highlighted the role of inland waterways, policy continuity and regional integration in advancing India’s Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said Assam holds significant strategic importance and can emerge as a regional growth hub under India’s Act East Policy, citing its geographical location, improving connectivity and governance reforms.
Addressing the second edition of the Guwahati Dialogue, Sonowal urged entrepreneurs and investors to leverage Assam’s position to accelerate inclusive development across the northeastern corridor. He said the state’s proximity to South and Southeast Asia places it at the centre of India’s efforts to deepen economic and logistical integration with the region.
“Assam today stands at a unique geographical crossroads. With the Act East Policy as our framework, powered by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is positioned to serve a market of nearly 800 million people, stretching from Nepal to Myanmar,” Sonowal said. “I call upon entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and make Assam a gateway for regional growth.”
Sonowal highlighted that Assam’s connectivity advantages, including road, rail, inland waterways and air links, can play a pivotal role in facilitating trade and movement across borders. He added that sustained policy reforms and infrastructure development have strengthened the state’s capacity to support economic expansion in the wider Northeast.
The minister also underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on the region, noting that the Prime Minister has visited the Northeast more than 70 times since taking office. According to Sonowal, these visits reflect the Centre’s long-term commitment to integrating the region into India’s broader growth narrative.
Linking the Act East Policy with national development goals, Sonowal said India’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat must be pursued through development that is modern, inclusive and rooted in civilisational values. Referring to his ministry’s mandate, he stressed the importance of pollution-free inland waterways for both environmental sustainability and economic efficiency.
“Waterways are not just transport corridors, but a way of life,” Sonowal said, adding that inland water transport can significantly reduce logistics costs while supporting greener modes of connectivity.
India’s Act East Policy
India’s Act East Policy was launched in 2014 as an evolution of the earlier Look East Policy. It focuses on strengthening economic cooperation, cultural exchange and strategic engagement with countries in the Asia-Pacific region through sustained bilateral and multilateral initiatives. The northeastern region has been identified as a key pillar of the policy, given its strategic location and connectivity potential.