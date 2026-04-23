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Andhra CM Lays Foundation For Rs 5,400-Crore Solar Manufacturing Facility In Anakapalli

The 6 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing unit at Anakapalli is expected to emerge as a key step to build a resilient domestic solar supply chain, an official press release had earlier said

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Andhra CM Lays Foundation For Rs 5,400-Crore Solar Manufacturing Facility In Anakapalli
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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday laid the foundation for a ₹5,400-crore ReNew solar manufacturing facility here near Vizag.

The 6 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing unit at Anakapalli is expected to emerge as a key step to build a resilient domestic solar supply chain, an official press release had earlier said.

By manufacturing critical upstream components such as ingots and wafers, the facility is expected to significantly reduce reliance on imports and strengthen India's energy security.

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1 April 2026

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The ReNew project is part of the company's broader ₹82,000-crore investment commitment to the southern state, .

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The facility is expected to be commissioned within 24 months and generate over 2,100 direct and indirect jobs, further boosting industrial growth and employment in the region.

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