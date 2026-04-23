No Plan Yet To Raise Petrol, Diesel Prices: Oil Min

The ministry said such reports are "designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading." "In fact, India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices haven't increased in the last four years," it said. "Government of India and oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices." International oil prices spiked after US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Tehran's sweeping retaliation that effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical energy arteries, linking the Persian Gulf to global markets and handling roughly a fifth of global oil trade along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas.