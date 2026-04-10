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See, when you are operating from a metropolitan city, it does provide some advantage. There is better awareness and relatively stronger systems in place. However, if we look at Tier-2 cities—such as Kanpur, Varanasi, or Patna—many people are still not aware of even basic things, like how to report a fraud on WhatsApp.

There is also a lack of understanding about the processes involved. Every social media platform, IT intermediary, or telecom service provider has a dedicated law enforcement portal, and requests are accepted only through those channels. It is not as simple as calling up a company like Google and asking them to block a fake website.

Law enforcement agencies need to know exactly whom to contact, on which platform, through which email ID, in what format, and with what level of urgency. There is a detailed procedural requirement, along with technical compliance, which often becomes a major challenge.

The second major challenge is tracking the financial trail. Two key concepts make these investigations particularly complex: money mule accounts and money rotation.

Money mules are individuals who rent out their bank accounts to unknown persons for small amounts—as low as ₹3,000. These can include students, shopkeepers, or unemployed individuals who hand over access to their savings or current accounts for quick money.

As a result, cybercriminals accumulate access to a large number of such accounts. There are even organised channels, particularly on platforms like Telegram, where bank accounts are traded. This underground ecosystem is massive—arguably even larger and more difficult to track than traditional hawala networks.

In a typical fraud case, for instance, a ₹10 lakh scam—the money is quickly split across multiple accounts. Within minutes, ₹2 lakh may go to a Delhi-based account, ₹3 lakh to Kolkata, ₹3 lakh to Chennai, and ₹2 lakh to Jaipur. These are usually not single transactions. Victims often make multiple payments—sometimes 10 to 15 transactions in investment fraud cases, and even more in larger scams. Each transaction is routed to a different account.

Even after that, the money does not stay in one place. For example, if ₹3 lakh reaches a bank account in Delhi, it is often further split within 5–10 minutes into five or six different accounts across the country. This rapid layering makes tracing extremely difficult.