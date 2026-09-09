Truce In The Making: Tata Chemicals, Kenya To Set Up Joint Panel On TCML Row

The panel will be jointly headed by Kenya's Principal Secretary for Mining and TCML's chief executive, and will carry out a technical review of the concerns flagged by the country's Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs. Once complete, its findings will be handed to the Cabinet Secretary's office for further direction. Beyond resolving the immediate dispute, the committee has also been tasked with laying the groundwork for a longer-term framework covering responsible mining, value addition, community development and partnerships that benefit both sides.