Truce In The Making: Tata Chemicals, Kenya To Set Up Joint Panel On TCML Row

Tata Chemicals said on Wednesday that it will work with the Kenyan government to set up a joint technical committee aimed at resolving regulatory concerns tied to its subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited. The move marks a fresh attempt to defuse a standoff that had earlier forced the company to suspend its Kenyan operations altogether.
The panel will be jointly headed by Kenya's Principal Secretary for Mining and TCML's chief executive, and will carry out a technical review of the concerns flagged by the country's Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs. Once complete, its findings will be handed to the Cabinet Secretary's office for further direction. Beyond resolving the immediate dispute, the committee has also been tasked with laying the groundwork for a longer-term framework covering responsible mining, value addition, community development and partnerships that benefit both sides.
News of the committee had a mild effect on markets. Tata Chemicals shares were trading at ₹603.65 on the BSE at 11:53 a.m. on Wednesday, down 0.61% for the day.
The announcement comes days after TCML executives met Kenya's Cabinet Secretary on September 8, an interaction Tata Chemicals described as a "fruitful engagement" on the ministry's concerns. The Magadi soda ash business run by TCML has been the flashpoint in a regulatory dispute that has dragged on for weeks.
Earlier, in a stock exchange filing, Tata Chemicals had said its subsidiary submitted all requested information and documents to Kenyan authorities on August 11 and was fully compliant with regulations, and that it was awaiting the ministry's response.
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Tensions had escalated sharply after Kenyan President William Ruto said he had personally ordered Tata Chemicals to shut down its operations, arguing the company had not done enough to benefit the country during its time there. Ruto also said his government intended to replace TCML with two new companies. That followed an earlier order in late July, when Kenyan authorities suspended operations at the Magadi soda factory entirely and halted soda ash exports from the site.
Tata Chemicals has run the Magadi plant since acquiring it in 2005 and considers the business a core part of its operations. The company has consistently maintained that it respects Kenya's regulatory authority and remains open to resolving the dispute through dialogue and appropriate legal channels.