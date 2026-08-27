HDFC Bank Shares Fall 2%: Here’s Why The Stock Is Under Pressure

HDFC Bank shares fall 2.2% after US securities fraud lawsuit allegations emerge.
Lawsuit alleges misleading disclosures and governance lapses linked to the MSRDC deposit arrangement.
HDFC Bank rejects the allegations, calling the shareholder lawsuit without merit.
Shares of HDFC Bank fell over 2% to an intraday low of ₹710 apiece on August 27 after reports that a lawsuit was filed in the US against the lender and two senior executives, alleging violations of American securities laws through misleading disclosures and governance lapses.
At 12:15 pm, HDFC Bank shares were trading at ₹711 on the National Stock Exchange, down 2.2% from Wednesday's close, making it one of the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index. The bank's American Depository Receipts (ADRs) also declined nearly 2% overnight.
What Is The US Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank?
According to a Mint report, investor Jwalant Natvarlal Soneji filed a securities fraud class-action complaint against HDFC Bank and two senior executives in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on August 13.
The complaint was filed on behalf of investors who purchased HDFC Bank securities between July 17, 2023, and May 26, 2026.
The litigation centres on allegations that HDFC Bank disguised payments made to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as marketing expenses to compensate the state agency for interest above the rate available to other depositors, according to reports.
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At the heart of the case is an alleged arrangement to attract deposits from MSRDC. According to the filing, HDFC Bank promised the state infrastructure firm an interest rate of 6.01% on its deposits, representing a 2.51 percentage-point premium over the standard 3.5% savings rate offered to regular customers.
HDFC Bank Responds
HDFC Bank has rejected the allegations and said the lawsuit is without merit.
"In the United States, these types of shareholder lawsuits are incredibly common after a company experiences a stock drop, and many companies listed in the U.S. routinely defend these lawsuits each year. The Bank believes the lawsuit is without merit and intends to vigorously defend itself," the bank said in a statement.
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A bank spokesperson also said such shareholder lawsuits are common in the US after stock prices fall and that HDFC Bank will defend itself strongly.
HDFC Bank Stock Performance
HDFC Bank shares have remained under pressure in 2026. The stock has fallen 28% so far this year, while its market capitalisation stood at ₹10.95 lakh crore.
The latest decline comes as investors assess the implications of the US lawsuit and the allegations surrounding the bank's disclosures and governance practices.