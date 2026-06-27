Persistent Systems to Acquire Nagarro, Creating $2.9 Bn AI-Led Digital Engineering Giant

Persistent Systems will acquire German digital engineering company Nagarro.
The combined entity will have a USD 2.9 billion revenue run-rate.
Galaxy Germany has offered EUR 81 per Nagarro share.
Persistent Systems on Saturday said it will takeover German digital engineering company Nagarro, a move that will create a global AI-led digital engineering powerhouse with $2.9 billion in revenue run-rate.
Persistent and Nagarro are a "perfect strategic fit", combining Persistent's AI-led engineering leadership, North American scale and partnership depth with Nagarro's European business, complementary verticals, AI expertise, and ERP and CX (customer experience) delivery, according to a release.
The combination would be a $2.9 billion AI-led engineering juggernaut with 46,000 plus employees in more than 40 countries, including about 37,000 in India, nearly 3,500 in North America, and around 3,000 in Europe, the release said.
"Galaxy Germany Holding SE, a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Persistent Systems Limited, today announced a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares in Nagarro SE at a cash consideration of EUR 81 per share," it said.
The offer follows the signing of a Business Combination Agreement, it said.
Nagarro's management and supervisory board support the transaction and intend to recommend acceptance of the offer to their shareholders, subject to their review of the offer document.
Galaxy Germany has also entered into a fully binding share purchase agreement with Lantano Beteiligungen, the investment vehicle of the largest shareholder of Nagarro - under this, Lantano has agreed to sell its entire approximately 21% stake in Nagarro to Galaxy Germany at the offer price.
"The proposed combination is designed to create a scaled, globally diversified AI-led digital engineering and enterprise modernisation powerhouse with at-scale presence in North America and Europe and meaningful rest of the world exposure," the release said.
The combined Persistent-Nagarro group would be better positioned to support multi-region enterprise clients requiring integrated AI, engineering, enterprise resource planning/ CX, data and cloud capabilities across local and global delivery models, the release said.