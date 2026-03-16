LTM teams up with IIT Kharagpur for AI upskilling of workforce

LTM has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) to design training programs for its workforce, as part of efforts to sharpen skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), related technology and industry areas.
In a statement, LTM said the AI transformation reflects the convergence of domain expertise and technology capabilities, driving continuous upskilling and reskilling across the workforce.
The partnership combines LTM’s industry expertise and IIT Kharagpur’s academic and research leadership to build future-ready AI capabilities, the release further said.
The collaboration is focused on systematically upskilling and reskilling employees to meet evolving industry and client demands by way of targeted AI learning programmes, hands-on workshops, and collaborative research initiatives.
"This collaboration with IIT Kharagpur reflects our commitment to talent transformation by combining academic excellence with real-world application. Continuous skill development is essential to ensure our workforce remains relevant, resilient, and prepared to operate effectively in an AI-driven, rapidly changing technology landscape," Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer at LTM said.
Niloy Ganguly, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur emphasised that collaborations such as this allows academic expertise to extend beyond the classroom and into industry-relevant contexts.
"We look forward to working closely with LTM to create and offer meaningful learning programs and research opportunities in artificial intelligence and related domains,” Ganguly added.
Last month, IT services firm LTIMindtree announced it has rebranded itself as 'LTM Ltd', marking a significant shift in its corporate identity years after the high-profile merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree.
The company, a part of the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, said the new brand reflects its evolution into a global technology powerhouse and its readiness for the next phase of growth in the digital era.