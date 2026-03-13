Future-Ready IT Parks to Come Up in J&K, Innovation Hub Planned at IIT Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to establish future-ready IT Parks in a phased manner across the Union Territory, beginning with an innovation and research park at the IIT Jammu campus on the outskirts of the city.
The initiative received a boost after the Board of Governors of IIT Jammu approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on January 5, 2026, while the J&K government has accorded in-principle approval for collaboration, officials said.
Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reviewed a comprehensive roadmap for the project, which aims to strengthen the UT's technology ecosystem, generate employment opportunities and build institutional capacity to meet future technological challenges.
"A detailed plan for setting up the innovation and research park, beginning within the IIT campus has been started and later expanding to other locations across the Union Territory," officials said.
According to the proposal, the project will be implemented in phases. Under Phase-I, scheduled for launch during May-June 2026, about 50,000 sq ft of existing built-up space at IIT Jammu will be upgraded to initiate operations of the IT and innovation park.
Phase-II envisages construction of about 120,000 sq ft of additional infrastructure, with work proposed to begin in 2026 and completion targeted by 2028.
Phase-III proposes expansion of the IT Park outside the campus to enable larger industry participation and technology-driven growth, they said.
Officials said land has also been identified in the Kashmir division for expansion in subsequent phases, while additional land is proposed to be earmarked near the IIT Jammu campus for future development.
The proposed Innovation Research Park (Phase-B) at IIT Jammu will have a built-up area of over 11,000 square metres and multiple functional floors to accommodate innovation labs, technology companies, startups and research collaborations, along with support facilities to promote industry-academia partnerships and incubation, they added.
Emphasising the importance of the initiative, the Chief Secretary said technology will play a defining role in shaping the future economy and stressed the need to build future-ready human resources, infrastructure, and institutions.
He said the project will create new employment avenues for youth, strengthen the startup ecosystem and attract technology companies, positioning Jammu and Kashmir as an emerging hub for innovation and digital growth.
Dulloo directed the concerned departments to coordinate closely with IIT Jammu to ensure timely implementation of the project and development of a robust ecosystem for technology-led growth.