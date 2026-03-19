Layoffs and AI: Why Defence is the Hottest Career Opportunity for Graduates

Defence tech emerges as stable career amid AI-led tech layoffs.
₹7.85 lakh crore defence budget drives long-term job creation.
Demand rising for AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors and autonomous systems skills.
Remember the robotic dogs that appeared during India's Republic Day parade? The Indian Army has inducted around 100 such units, developed by Indian defence companies, for tasks like surveillance, explosives detection, logistics in tough terrain, and operations in extreme conditions. This is no longer a niche sector staffed exclusively by government scientists. India's defence technology industry is becoming one of the country's most significant employment engines, and it is actively looking for young talent.
The Job Market Has Changed
In an era marked by widespread layoffs in the tech industry and the relentless advance of AI, the job market has become increasingly precarious for entry-level professionals. Major companies like Google, Amazon, and Meta have slashed tens of thousands of positions in recent years, often citing AI-driven efficiencies as a key factor. The traditional playbook, get a computer science degree, land a job at a product company or an IT services firm, climb the ladder, is no longer a reliable path.
Unlike volatile old Indian IT giants and GCCs prone to downturns, defence technology and manufacturing works on fundamentally different factors. Development cycles for complex systems stretch over 10 to 15 years and contracts are backed by sovereign budgets. Most importantly, demand remains predictable.
Why Defence Is Structurally Resilient
The strongest argument for defence careers is not patriotic, it is economic. Defence procurement is non-cyclical. When private-sector hiring freezes during downturns, government-backed defence spending tends to hold steady or even increase. For a young graduate seeking stability without sacrificing intellectual challenge, this is a rare combination.
Consider the parallel with India's IT services boom of the 1990s. The defence sector today is a sunrise industry reminiscent of IT services of that era. Back then, a generation of graduates bet on an unglamorous, under-appreciated sector and built careers that carried them for decades. Today, similar factors are at work in the defence sector: a large government push, a global demand shift, a cost advantage, and a substantial talent gap. The graduates who enter defence tech in the next five years could find themselves in a position similar to those who joined Infosys or TCS in 1995.
Moreover, in a country like India, where geopolitical tensions with neighbours like China and Pakistan persist, the government is pouring resources into self-reliant defence capabilities.
India's Defence Build-Up
The Ministry of Defence's budget for 2026-27 stands at Rs 7.85 lakh crore, a 15% rise from the previous year, with a significant portion directed toward capital expenditure emphasising modernisation, technological innovation, and infrastructure. This is an upward trajectory from Rs 4.78 lakh crore in 2021-22 — a 64% increase in five years. Few sectors in India can boast of similar spending growth, and the trends are turning even more favourable.
The Draft Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026, released a few days ago, pivots towards an "Owned by India" model, prioritising intellectual property retention and source code ownership by Indian entities. This is a shift from mere assembly to full-spectrum innovation under the Make in India initiative. It signals that the jobs being created are not just on the shopfloor: they are in R&D labs, in design studios, in software teams.
Reforms like higher FDI limits, production-linked incentives, and simplified procurement have opened doors for private players to augment public-sector giants like HAL and DRDO. The government's 75% domestic procurement mandate ensures that the bulk of this spending stays within India. The Defence AI Council has launched over 75 AI projects across the armed forces. For new graduates, they translate into steady employment opportunities.
Sectors and Skills in Demand
Today, defence tech, particularly in areas like Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) and Electronic Warfare (EW), presents a "Cambrian explosion" of opportunities for new products and services. India's geopolitical position places it in a sweet spot to develop technologies spanning the entire kill chain, from sensors to decision-making systems. Here is where the concrete opportunities can be found:
Electronic warfare and C4ISR systems: Some of the most sought-after skills are in GaN semiconductor design and fabrication, AI/ML for defence applications, cybersecurity, secure communications, and high-fidelity simulation. Companies working in this space include Bharat Electronics Limited, Data Patterns, and a growing number of startups.
Autonomous platforms: Startups such as ideaForge in surveillance drones are scaling rapidly. Unmanned ground vehicles, autonomous underwater systems, and loitering munitions all represent active development programmes that need engineers.
Aerospace manufacturing and MRO: India is poised to ink massive contracts, including a Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal for 114 Rafale F4 fighters, with 18 fly-away units and the rest manufactured domestically, achieving up to 60% indigenous content. HAL secured a Rs 1,800 crore contract for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters, while a $7 billion deal for 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighters boosts indigenous production. Tata Advanced Systems is active in aircraft assembly. Each of these contracts creates hundreds of engineering and manufacturing positions
Naval systems and submarines: Larsen & Toubro is a major player in naval systems. A submarine deal with Germany and engine co-development with France for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft underscore the focus on high-tech manufacturing. Naval engineering is a particularly under-supplied talent pool, which means graduates with relevant skills face less competition.
An opportunity to build a domestic equivalent of Palantir, Anduril, or Vannevar in the next few years is there for the taking. India does not yet have a breakout defence-tech unicorn.
How Graduates Can Actually Enter
The most common concern among graduates considering defence careers is accessibility: how do you actually get in? The entry points are more varied than most people realise.
Defence startups and SMEs benefit from government programmes like iDEX and ADITI, which fast-track innovation and provide assured orders for prototypes. iDEX alone has engaged over 400 startups since its inception, many of which are actively hiring engineers and analysts at entry level. For graduates who want to work at the frontier without joining a large bureaucracy, these startups offer a direct path.
Public-sector organisations like DRDO and HAL remain significant employers. DRDO recruits through the SET examination, while HAL and BEL hire through GATE scores and direct recruitment.
For those inclined toward the private sector, companies like Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Forge, L&T Defence, Adani Defence, and a growing list of Series A and B startups are building teams. The skill sets they seek are embedded systems, signal processing, computer vision, mechanical design, materials science.
Raj Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff's book Unit X chronicles the U.S. Defence Innovation Unit's success in bridging Silicon Valley with the Pentagon, accelerating innovations like AI-powered drones, autonomous vehicles, and micro-satellites. India's iDEX is modelled on a similar philosophy. Graduates who understand both the technology and the procurement process will find themselves disproportionately valuable.
New graduates can focus on acquiring sought-after skills through courses or certifications in areas like GaN design, defence-grade cybersecurity, or simulation engineering. IITs and IISc have begun offering specialised programmes, and platforms like NPTEL host relevant coursework. The Defence Ministry's Technology Development Fund also supports academic institutions working on defence applications, creating research assistantship and project opportunities for students.
India's Position in a Shifting Global Order
The ongoing Iran-Israel and Russia-Ukraine conflicts have taught armies across the world to prioritise precision over mass, and have demonstrated the striking efficacy of electronic warfare — jamming, spoofing, and integrated C4ISR — to disrupt enemy operations. They are reshaping procurement priorities in every major military.
International collaborations, such as with Embraer and partnerships with Russia for Superjet 100 manufacturing, further expand the ecosystem. The recently concluded FTAs point to enhanced international cooperation and Bharat Nirbharta in global value chains that include defence. India is becoming part of a global defence-industrial realignment, opening export opportunities
Private firms like Adani Defence and Bharat Forge are anchoring this growth, exporting to regions like Europe and Africa, enhancing India's diplomatic leverage. Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani recently described the transformation in India's defence sector after 2014 as a "grey revolution".
Emergency procurement powers are being utilised to quickly acquire critical items and bridge immediate operational gaps.
In his book Ready, Relevant, and Resurgent, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan provides a blueprint for transforming India's armed forces into a future-ready entity, emphasising evolutionary warfare, cyberspace operations, and cognitive warfare. India's topmost defence official's words signal the seriousness with which the armed forces are approaching modernisation.
More Than a Career
Fields like AI-integrated drones, sensors, and cyber defence demand expertise in coding and analytics — skills honed in college but under threat in layoff-prone industries. With booming budgets, policy reforms, and mega deals, India is forging a self-reliant digital-military-industrial complex that can rival global leaders in a few years. For young graduates, this can be more than an Atmanirbhar career. Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat in national security can provide a sense of purpose, blending patriotism with professional fulfilment.
[Banuchandar Nagarajan is a Senior Non-Resident Fellow on Emerging Technologies at the Centre for International Economic Understanding. Views expressed here are the author's personal and do not necessarily reflect the views of Outlook Business.]