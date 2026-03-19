Layoffs and AI: Why Defence is the Hottest Career Opportunity for Graduates

Consider the parallel with India's IT services boom of the 1990s. The defence sector today is a sunrise industry reminiscent of IT services of that era. Back then, a generation of graduates bet on an unglamorous, under-appreciated sector and built careers that carried them for decades. Today, similar factors are at work in the defence sector: a large government push, a global demand shift, a cost advantage, and a substantial talent gap. The graduates who enter defence tech in the next five years could find themselves in a position similar to those who joined Infosys or TCS in 1995.