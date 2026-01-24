India's AI Leap: A Practical 10-Point Plan for Self-Reliant, Inclusive Growth

India's manufacturing sector is on an upward trajectory, with electronics and automobiles leading the charge. To make this growth truly self-reliant, embed Indian AI into core production and supply chains. Extend PLI incentives to deploy indigenous AI for optimising lines, predictive maintenance, and quality control in large factories and clusters. Mandate that at least half the required GPUs come from local sources, fostering domestic chip ecosystems. Open-sourcing basic analytics platforms is about giving our core industrial backbone free, customizable, India-first AI intelligence that reacts faster than any disruption, thus making us truly self-reliant and competitive on the world stage.