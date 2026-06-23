If Your Brand Doesn’t Exist in AI Search, It Doesn’t Exist for the Modern Consumer: OptimizeGEO’s Kirthiga Reddy

A

The first signal was the consumer shift. ChatGPT had over a billion users globally, and in India it reached 100 million across platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity almost overnight, with 300% to 700% year-on-year growth and people using it 13 to 17 times a day. The second signal was the shift across industries in leads and clicks coming from traditional Google search. Those two signals made it clear that there was a major shift ahead.

With 75% of both B2C and B2B decisions estimated to be driven by AI search discovery, brands that are not present there are essentially forgotten by the modern consumer.