Wipro Q4 FY26 Results: Net Profit Falls Marginally, ₹250 Per Share Buyback Approved

Wipro reported a 1.9% YoY decline in Q4 FY26 net profit to ₹3,501.8 crore.
Revenue grew 7.7% YoY to ₹242.4 billion, with modest growth in IT services and operating margins at 17.3%.
The board approved a ₹250 per share buyback, marking its first in three years.
Wipro posted its earnings for the January-March quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, with shares of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major closing marginally higher at ₹210.20, up 0.19% from the previous close of ₹209.80.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,501.8 crore for the quarter, a 1.9% decline year-on-year (YoY), though sequentially it marked a sharp 12% improvement. Gross revenue came in at ₹242.4 billion ($2,583 million), rising 7.7% YoY and 2.9% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. No dividend was declared for the quarter.
IT services segment revenue stood at $2,651 million, up 0.6% QoQ and 2.1% YoY. In constant currency terms, however, the segment posted a marginal 0.2% QoQ growth and a slight 0.2% YoY decline. Operating margin for IT services came in at 17.3%, narrowing 0.3% QoQ and 0.2% YoY. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at ₹3.34, up 12.1% sequentially.
Total bookings for the quarter were $3,455 million, up 3.2% QoQ in constant currency. Large deal bookings surged to $1,440 million, a 65.1% jump QoQ. Voluntary attrition was at 13.8% on a trailing 12-month basis. Operating cash flows stood at ₹31.7 billion ($338.2 million), representing 90.1% of net income, though down 15.3% YoY.
Alongside its results, Wipro announced its first share buyback in three years, the last having been conducted in June 2023. The board approved a buyback of up to 600 million equity shares, representing approximately 5.7% of the company's total equity base, through the tender offer route. The buyback price has been set at ₹250 per share, with the total outflow capped at ₹1,50,000 million.
Commenting on the results, CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said advancements in AI are reshaping client priorities and creating new opportunities for deeper partnerships. "To strengthen our position in an AI-first world, we are pivoting to a services-as-a-software model through the AI Native Business & Platforms unit. Our strategic deal with the Olam Group further reflects the decisive investments we are making to capture opportunities at scale," he said.
In a separate development, Wipro, through its subsidiaries, signed a definitive agreement on April 14, 2026, to acquire select customer contracts of Alpha Net Consulting LLC and its affiliates for up to $70.8 million in cash, with additional deferred payments linked to performance conditions. The transaction is expected to close by June 30, 2026.
The acquired contracts generated revenue of $37.3 million in calendar year 2025, up from $34.4 million in CY24 and $27.9 million in CY23. The deal will give Wipro access to key client contracts and related employees, bolstering its AI-led consulting and application services business. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Alpha Net operates across the United States, Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.