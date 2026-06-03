Wipro CEO Pallia Takes Home ₹49.6 Crore in FY26

Wipro CEO Pallia earned $5.29Mn (₹49.64 Cr) in FY26: $1.65Mn salary, $1.05Mn variable, $2.47Mn benefits.
Chairman Premji got $773K; CFO Iyer $718K; both get 0.35% commission on incremental profits.
Pallia's pay is between Infosys CEO Parekh (₹82.60 Cr) and TCS CEO Krithivasan (₹28 Cr).
Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srinivas Pallia drew a total remuneration of $5.29 million (approximately ₹49.64 crore) in the financial year 2025-26, according to the company's annual report.
Pallia's total compensation of $5,290,568 included $1.65 million in salary and allowances, $1.05 million in commission and variable pay, $2.47 million in other benefits, and $108,464 in long-term compensation.
Pallia took the helm of Wipro as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director in April 2024, taking the charge from Thierry Delaporte.
Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad A Premji took home a total compensation of $773,213 (about ₹7.25 crore) during the same period. There were no stock options granted to Premji in fiscal year 2026.
Premji and Pallia are entitled to a commission at the rate of 0.35% on incremental consolidated net profits of the company over the previous fiscal year, the report said.
Chief Financial Officer Aparna C Iyer drew a remuneration of $717,749 (about ₹6.73 crore) in FY26.
Pallia's remuneration places him between his larger peers at rival IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh emerged as the highest-paid among the three, drawing a total remuneration of ₹82.60 crore in FY26.
Meanwhile, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan took home a total remuneration of ₹28 crore in 2025-26.