Escorts Kubota Sales Rise 18.9% to 12,310 Units in May

Farm and construction equipment maker Escorts Kubota Ltd on Monday reported an 18.9 per cent rise in tractor sales to 12,310 units in May, compared with the corresponding month last year.
The company had sold 10,354 units in May 2025, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic sales were at 11,887 units last month, as against 9,703 units in May 2025, up 22.5 per cent, it added.
"This was supported by favorable farm sentiment, adequate reservoir levels, and sustained rural demand. Near-term headwinds include rising input costs, particularly fertilisers, softer prices for select cash crops, and evolving geopolitical developments, which could affect customer affordability and input availability ahead of the Kharif season," it said.
Escorts Kubota exports in May 2026 were at 423 tractors, down 35 per cent, as against 651 tractors sold in May 2025.
Over the outlook, it said, "While emerging El Niño conditions may influence rainfall distribution, strong reservoir levels and resilient underlying demand provide a supportive base. Overall rural fundamentals remain resilient. Monsoon progression and input cost trends remain key monitorables."