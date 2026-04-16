Wipro to Announce Q4 FY26 Results After Market Hours; Share Buyback on the Table

Wipro will announce its Q4 FY26 results after market hours.
The company’s board will also consider a share buyback proposal alongside the results.
The announcement has put the stock in focus ahead of the earnings release.
IT services major Wipro Ltd is set to announce its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday (April 16) after market hours. The company's board will also consider a share buyback proposal, its first in three years, if approved.
Wipro will declare its Q4 results after stock market trading hours in India. Following the announcement, senior management will host a conference call at 7:45 PM IST to discuss the company's performance and address investor questions submitted by 7:15 PM IST to abhishek.jain2@wipro.com. "The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP160426," the company said.
Buyback on the Cards
Wipro may repurchase shares worth ₹16,0000-18,500 crore, according to multiple reports. Although the company is yet to officially confirm the details, if approved, this would be Wipro's first buyback since April 2023, when it announced a ₹12,000 crore repurchase at ₹223 per share. The company's cash reserves stood at ₹41,510 crore as of December 31, 2025, the highest among India's top five IT firms.
The announcement has put the stock in focus ahead of the earnings release. At around 11:35 AM on Thursday, the shares of the company were changing hands at ₹209.15, 0.31% lower from the previous close of ₹209.80.
In Q3 FY26, the company reported a 7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,119 crore, while revenue from operations grew 6% YoY to ₹23,556 crore. The board had approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per share for that quarter, with January 27 set as the record date and payment due on or before February 14.
Notably, the Q4 results season for Indian IT companies began on April 9 with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which reported a 12% YoY rise in net profit to ₹13,718 crore and revenue of ₹70,698 crore. TCS announced a final dividend of ₹31 per share, with growth driven by strong deal wins, AI adoption, and steady operating margins of 25.3%.
Alpha Net Acquisition
Separately, Wipro, through its subsidiaries, signed a definitive agreement on April 14, 2026, to acquire select customer contracts of Alpha Net Consulting LLC and its subsidiaries for up to $70.8 million in cash. The deal also includes deferred earnout-linked payments tied to performance conditions and is expected to close by June 30, 2026.
The acquisition will give Wipro access to key client contracts and related employees from the Alpha Net Group, strengthening its AI-led consulting and application services business. The contracts being acquired generated revenue of $37.3 million in calendar year 2025, up from $34.4 million in CY24 and $27.9 million in CY23.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Alpha Net has operations across the United States, Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.