Wipro to Announce Q4 FY26 Results After Market Hours; Share Buyback on the Table

Buyback on the Cards

Wipro may repurchase shares worth ₹16,0000-18,500 crore, according to multiple reports. Although the company is yet to officially confirm the details, if approved, this would be Wipro's first buyback since April 2023, when it announced a ₹12,000 crore repurchase at ₹223 per share. The company's cash reserves stood at ₹41,510 crore as of December 31, 2025, the highest among India's top five IT firms.