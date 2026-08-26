Huawei And HP Strike Wi-Fi Patent Deal Despite US Tech Curbs

Huawei and HP have signed a multi-year cross-licence agreement covering Wi-Fi patents.
The deal gives HP access to Huawei’s patents and Huawei access to HP’s patents.
The agreement follows a patent dispute between the two companies over Wi-Fi 6 technology.
Huawei Technologies and HP have signed a multi-year cross-licence agreement covering patents used in Wi-Fi technology, including the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard, according to a Reuters report. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.
Under the deal, HP will get access to Huawei’s patents, while Huawei will also gain access to HP’s patents. Huawei did not provide details about the patents it will receive from HP.
HP said the agreement is a routine technology licence and does not signal a broader relationship with Huawei. “This is a standard-essential patent licence covering Wi-Fi technology,” an HP spokesperson said, adding that it does not represent a strategic or commercial partnership with Huawei.
Huawei’s Wi-Fi Patent Business
The agreement highlights Huawei’s position as a major holder of patents used in global wireless technology standards, despite US restrictions imposed on the Chinese company.
Huawei has expanded its patent-licensing business in recent years and has reached agreements with companies including Amazon. The company has also said it is among the leading holders of patents needed to implement Wi-Fi 6.
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Huawei charges 50 cents per consumer device using its Wi-Fi 6 technology. The company said more than 1.6 billion consumer electronic devices, excluding mobile phones, had used its Wi-Fi-related inventions by the end of 2025.
The new agreement covers a broader set of Huawei’s Wi-Fi patents, including technology related to Wi-Fi 7.
Deal Follows Huawei-HP Patent Dispute
The agreement follows a legal dispute between Huawei and HP. Huawei filed a lawsuit against HP at Europe’s Unified Patent Court in August 2025, alleging that the US company had used one of its Wi-Fi 6 patents without permission, according to intellectual-property publication IAM.
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HP later joined the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool in November 2025, which gave companies access to about 2,000 patents considered necessary for Wi-Fi 6 products through a single licensing agreement.
That move ended legal actions against HP by Huawei and Philips, but Huawei said its latest direct agreement with HP covers a broader range of Wi-Fi patents, including Wi-Fi 7.
Huawei has faced US trade restrictions since 2019, which have limited its access to advanced semiconductors and key software. However, the restrictions do not automatically prevent patent-licensing agreements.