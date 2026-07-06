Oil Prices Slip as OPEC+ Raises Output—What It Means for Global Markets

Supply Recovery Gains Pace

OPEC's oil output rose by 3.3 million bpd in June from the previous month to 19.43 million bpd, according to a Reuters survey, rebounding from its lowest level in more than two decades. Gulf oil exports also climbed by more than 3 million bpd in June to exceed 10 million bpd, although they remain about 40% below pre-conflict levels.