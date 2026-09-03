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WhatsApp Launches Bill Payments In India: How To Pay Bills Using UPI, Cards

The WhatsApp Bill Payments feature also keeps a record of previous payments and upcoming bills. Billers used earlier can be accessed from the Payments Home section for quicker payments

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
WhatsApp Launches Bill Payments In India
Summary
Summary of this article

  • WhatsApp has launched bill payments in India, powered by Bharat Connect

  • The service covers 22,722 billers across 30 categories

  • Users can pay electricity, gas, water, FASTag and other bills using UPI or cards

WhatsApp has launched a bill payment service in India, allowing users to find, manage and pay household and utility bills without leaving the messaging app.

The feature is powered by the Bharat Connect network, formerly known as the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), as per a report by Business Standard (BS).

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The service covers 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card payments and loan repayments.

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Users can make payments through UPI as well as debit and credit cards, the company said.

How To Pay Bills On WhatsApp?

Users can access the new service by tapping the ₹ icon at the top of the WhatsApp home screen.

They can then select a bill category and the relevant biller before entering and confirming their account details.

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Once the bill is fetched, users can check the amount and other details, select their preferred payment method and confirm the transaction.

The feature also keeps a record of previous payments and upcoming bills. Billers used earlier can be accessed from the Payments Home section for quicker payments.

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WhatsApp also supports multiple accounts under one biller, allowing users to manage bills linked to different homes, offices or family members.

Frequently used bill categories will appear on the Payments Home screen, while a ‘See All’ option provides access to the wider list, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Gradual Rollout Across India

WhatsApp said the Bill Payments service is being rolled out gradually and will become available across Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

"For millions of Indians, WhatsApp is already the simplest way to stay close to family and friends, talk to businesses, access citizen services, and buy everything from metro tickets to insurance — all without leaving the app," said Arun Srinivas, managing director and country head, Meta (India), as per BS.

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"With Bill payments, we're bringing that same simplicity to one of the most routine tasks in every household. We want to make paying a bill on WhatsApp as effortless as sending a message, and help bring the convenience of digital payments to people across the remotest parts of the country," he added.

The launch builds on WhatsApp’s existing payments operations in India, where it already supports UPI transactions.

WhatsApp processed 167.89 million UPI transactions worth ₹12,957.07 crore in July, making it the eighth-largest UPI app by transaction volume, per BS report.

In July 2025, the platform processed 74.6 million transactions worth ₹5,412.58 crore and ranked 11th. WhatsApp Pay crossed 100 million transactions in December 2025, it said.

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