Kinetic Engineering EV Arm Appoints Makrand Joshi To Lead Global Expansion

Kinetic Engineering's EV subsidiary, Kinetic Watts & Volts Ltd (KWV), on Wednesday said it has appointed Makrand Joshi to lead its international business development as the company explores opportunities in overseas markets.
The Pune-based company said as part of this plan, it is evaluating expansion with an initial focus on Turkey, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt.
As Kinetic EV strengthens its presence in India, the company is simultaneously laying the groundwork for its international business. The initial markets being evaluated, including Turkey, have potential for electric two-wheelers, evolving EV ecosystems and opportunities to build the right distribution and partner network, the company said.
The company is strengthening its growth strategy with a focused push towards international markets. Building on the growing momentum of its electric two-wheeler business in India, Kinetic Watts & Volts is now evaluating opportunities across select global markets, it said.
With over two decades of experience in developing international markets for Indian automotive products, Joshi brings extensive experience across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, the company said.
His experience spans multiple automotive segments, including two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors, as well as international market development, business expansion and distribution network development.
The international expansion is an important next phase of Kinetic EV's growth journey as the company looks to take its electric mobility proposition to markets with strong potential for electric two-wheelers, it said.
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According to the company, it is currently assessing market opportunities, regulatory environments, customer requirements and potential partnerships as it works towards establishing a sustainable international business.
The global expansion comes on the back of significant momentum in Kinetic's domestic network, it said.
The company currently has 45 exclusive showrooms across India, with an additional 40 outlets expected to become operational over the next two months.
Kinetic Watts & Volts has also issued 150 Letters of Intent (LOIs) for its exclusive dealership network, reflecting strong interest from prospective partners and the growing confidence in the Kinetic EV proposition, it stated.
“As we enter the next phase of our electric mobility journey, international markets represent an important opportunity for Kinetic Watts & Volts. Our products are built in India for the world, with a strong focus on delivering accessible, reliable and contemporary electric mobility solutions that can cater to diverse markets," said Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Watts & Volts.
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The company, he said, is now focused on identifying the right markets, partnerships and opportunities to take the Kinetic EV proposition global.
He further added, "Our domestic expansion provides a strong foundation for this next phase of growth. As we scale our presence in India, we are simultaneously building the capabilities, partnerships and market understanding required to establish Kinetic as a global electric mobility brand.”