WhatsApp Could Let You Message Without Phone Numbers — Here's What It Means for Users

WhatsApp will let users connect via usernames, sending messages and calls without sharing phone numbers by June 2026
Both users and businesses can reserve usernames, while continuing phone numbers if preferred, preventing platform migration
The update improves privacy, limits spam, and aligns WhatsApp with Instagram and Facebook usernames used for years
WhatsApp is set for one of its biggest changes. The Meta-owned platform will let users connect through usernames instead of phone numbers, allowing messages, voice and video calls without sharing personal contact details. The feature is expected worldwide by June 2026.
“We’re excited to bring usernames to WhatsApp in the future to help people connect with new friends, groups and businesses without having to share their phone numbers. This feature will add an extra layer of privacy and make it easier to reach businesses on WhatsApp. We’ll have more to share when it’s ready,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told The Economic Times.
Both consumers and businesses will be able to reserve unique handles, such as ‘Ben Clark’ or ‘HDFC Bank’, similar to Instagram, the company said. Usernames will be optional, allowing users to continue using phone numbers if they prefer, helping prevent disruptions or migration to platforms like Telegram or Signal.
How Will Privacy Improve?
The change will boost user privacy, reduce spam and make it easier to find and connect with contacts. Meta’s move also brings WhatsApp in line with its other platforms including Instagram and Facebook, where usernames have been standard for years.
In addition, WhatsApp is testing Guest Chats, which will let people join conversations without creating an account. Guest users may be limited to sending text messages but end-to-end encryption will still keep chats secure.
The company is planning a new pricing system for businesses. Instead of paying per message, companies will bid in real time to send marketing messages. Beta testing will take place in the second half of 2026 with a full rollout expected in the second quarter of 2027.
What Are the Implications for Businesses & Users?
WhatsApp is taking more control of business messages to keep chats on the platform as AI-driven conversations increase. Users may see stronger privacy and less spam, but experts warn of possible data ownership and ecosystem lock-in concerns. Telecom rules like SIM-binding will still apply.
The new username system and Guest Chats also get the platform ready for AI interactions, helping businesses and AI agents connect with users in a safe and easy way.
Moving from phone numbers to usernames is one of WhatsApp’s biggest changes, boosting privacy, discoverability and business opportunities while keeping user protection central.