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Novo Nordisk Seeks US Court Order to Halt Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drug Ads

The Danish drugmaker has asked a US court to immediately stop advertisements that it says mislead consumers about obesity and diabetes treatments, escalating its legal battle with Eli Lilly

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Published At:
Published At:
Novo Nordisk Seeks US Court Order to Halt Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drug Ads
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Novo Nordisk has sought a preliminary US court injunction to block certain advertisements by Eli Lilly for its obesity and diabetes drugs.

  • Novo alleges the campaigns mislead consumers by comparing different doses of the companies' medicines and relying on outdated studies.

  • Lilly has denied any wrongdoing and said it stands by its advertising and will vigorously defend itself.

Novo Nordisk has asked a US court to immediately block certain advertisements by rival Eli Lilly for its obesity and diabetes medicines, escalating the legal battle between the two pharmaceutical companies, according to a Reuters report.

The Danish drugmaker is seeking a preliminary injunction after filing a lawsuit earlier this week, alleging that Lilly's advertising campaigns mislead consumers about how the companies' products compare.

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Lilly has denied the allegations, saying it stands by its advertising and will vigorously defend itself. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on Friday outside US office hours.

Novo Says Ads Give Misleading Picture

According to the news agency, Novo Nordisk said on Friday that Lilly's advertisements rely on "outdated studies", creating what it described as a false impression that Lilly's obesity and diabetes drugs are significantly superior to Novo's medicines.

The lawsuit alleges that Lilly violated US false advertising and unfair competition laws through promotional campaigns for its obesity drug Zepbound and diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

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Novo claims Lilly compared the highest approved doses of Zepbound and Mounjaro with lower doses of Novo's Wegovy and Ozempic, while leaving out newer, higher-dose versions of Novo's medicines that it says deliver greater weight loss.

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Novo Nordisk Sues Eli Lilly; Alleges Misleading Weight-Loss Drug Advertising

BY Outlook Business Desk

Competition in Obesity Drug Market Intensifies

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are competing for leadership in the fast-growing obesity drug market. According to the agency, analysts expect the US market alone to be worth more than $100 billion by the end of this decade.

Novo said it is seeking a court order on an expedited basis to ensure people have access to what it described as an "accurate, complete picture" of the treatments currently available. As part of the lawsuit, the company is also seeking a permanent injunction requiring Lilly to withdraw the disputed advertising campaigns and publish corrective advertisements.

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Reuters also cited BMO analyst Evan Seigerman, who said the lawsuit appears to be an effort by Novo to change public perception of how the two companies' medicines compare. He said the legal action suggests Novo is taking a more aggressive approach to defending its business rather than allowing Lilly's marketing claims to go unchallenged.

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