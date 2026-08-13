Venture Capital Firm Bluehill.VC Closes Maiden Frontier-Tech Fund At ₹400 Cr

Venture capital firm Bluehill.VC on Thursday announced the final close of its maiden Frontier-Tech Fund at ₹400 crore, including the greenshoe option of ₹50 crore.
The fund saw participation from institutional investors including SIDBI, the governments of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, alongside leading family offices, accomplished entrepreneurs etc, the company said in a statement.
Bluehill.VC invests from the initial stages of incorporation of startups building proprietary technologies across energy, EVs, nuclear, semiconductors, advanced materials, defence, space, water, manufacturing, robotics, industrial technologies and IoT.
"The fund aims to build a concentrated portfolio of 15â?16 companies, investing an average of up to $1-2 million in the first institutional round while working closely with founders through its invest-and-build approach. Since commencing investments, Bluehill.VC has already deployed ₹100 crore across seven portfolio companies," the statement said.
The company plans to deploy another ₹80 crore over the next six months, it said.
The VC firm said it was unable to accommodate all commitments in the maiden fund and expects to engage with the investors as part of the next fund, which is planned for 2027.
"The final close of our maiden fund is a strong endorsement of that belief. More importantly, it reflects the confidence our investors have placed in our ability to identify exceptional founders early and partner with them for the long term. Our ambition is simple - to help build companies from India that don't just participate in global markets, but define them," Bluehill.VC, Managing Partner and Co-founder Manu Iyer said.