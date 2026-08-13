Tata Trusts Initiates Process Of Selecting Tata Sons Chairman

The Tata Trusts statement issued on Thursday said Trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust have passed a resolution to initiate the setting up of a selection committee as soon as possible "in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, for the purpose of recommending a person for appointment as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors." Noel Tata, who became the Tata Trusts Chairman following the death of his illustrious half-brother Ratan Tata, also heads the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.