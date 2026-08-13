Motilal Oswal Group To Invest ₹1,500 Crore In Inox Clean Energy

Inox Clean Energy on Thursday said the Motilal Oswal Group has announced an investment commitment of ₹1,500 crore in the company, of which ₹1,000 crore has already been completed.
The funds raised are in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and will be utilised to support Inox Clean’s growth, particularly its inorganic growth initiatives.
This follows a ₹700 crore investment from the Adar Poonawalla Family Office in Inox Clean. Other marquee investors in Inox Clean and its subsidiaries include CalPERS, RJ Corp, Hero Group, Authum Investments, Akash Bhansali, and other family offices and HNIs.
Inox Clean, the integrated renewable energy platform of the INOXGFL Group, operates across the renewable IPP (Independent Power Producer) business under its subsidiary Inox Neo Energies Ltd and the solar manufacturing business under its subsidiary Inox Solar Ltd.
Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said, "This investment from the Motilal Oswal Group is a strong endorsement of our integrated business model, execution capabilities, and long-term vision. Today, Inox Clean has emerged as one of the fastest-growing integrated renewable energy platforms in India and globally." Rakshat Kapoor, Head - Private Credit at MO Alternates, said, "We look forward to supporting Inox Clean's journey towards building a globally leading integrated renewable energy platform while creating long-term value for all stakeholders." Inox Clean's renewable IPP portfolio in India stood at 3 GW at the end of June 2026 and is expected to exceed 6 GW of operational capacity by the end of FY27, positioning the company among the fastest-scaling IPP platforms.
Advertisement
Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors Private Ltd is the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, comprising Private Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate funds. In June 2026, Motilal Oswal Alternates announced the second close of its maiden private credit fund, India Credit Excellence Fund - I (“the Fund”), at ₹2,438 crore.
The Fund, launched in January 2026, targets a total corpus of ₹3,000 crore, including a green-shoe option. The final close is envisaged in the near term and the Fund has a strong pipeline of investment opportunities.