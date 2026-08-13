Motilal Oswal Group To Invest ₹1,500 Crore In Inox Clean Energy

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said, "This investment from the Motilal Oswal Group is a strong endorsement of our integrated business model, execution capabilities, and long-term vision. Today, Inox Clean has emerged as one of the fastest-growing integrated renewable energy platforms in India and globally." Rakshat Kapoor, Head - Private Credit at MO Alternates, said, "We look forward to supporting Inox Clean's journey towards building a globally leading integrated renewable energy platform while creating long-term value for all stakeholders." Inox Clean's renewable IPP portfolio in India stood at 3 GW at the end of June 2026 and is expected to exceed 6 GW of operational capacity by the end of FY27, positioning the company among the fastest-scaling IPP platforms.