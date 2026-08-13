TCS-Vodafone Tie-Up To Bring AI, Cloud And Cybersecurity To UK Businesses

TCS and Vodafone Business have entered a strategic partnership to support digital transformation among UK businesses.
The companies will work across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, data analytics and connected technologies.
The partnership will cover sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and the public sector.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of VodafoneThree, to help UK businesses modernise their technology and accelerate digital adoption, the IT services company said in an exchange filing.
The partnership will focus on areas including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud transformation, cybersecurity, network modernisation, data and analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and managed services. The companies will also work on operational transformation and digital infrastructure.
The tie-up is aimed at helping businesses simplify technology systems and scale their digital operations. It will cover customers across sectors such as the public sector, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail and critical national infrastructure.
TCS, Vodafone Business Expand Digital Push
Under the partnership, TCS will support Vodafone Business in strengthening its digital capabilities for UK organisations. The companies will combine Vodafone Business’s network and connectivity capabilities with TCS’s technology and consulting expertise.
VodafoneThree said it has committed £11 billion towards building what it describes as the UK's best network for business. The partnership with TCS will form part of its wider ecosystem of strategic partners.
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Nick Gliddon, Business Director at VodafoneThree, said UK businesses need to move quickly on technology while dealing with the challenge of implementing and integrating new systems.
“We are pleased to welcome TCS to our growing ecosystem of strategic partners,” Gliddon said, adding that the partnership would help customers reduce complexity and accelerate digital transformation.
TCS Deepens UK Technology Presence
TCS said the partnership builds on its long-standing presence in the UK, where it has invested in technology, talent and enterprise transformation. The company said it has created 42,000 jobs in the country, directly and indirectly, and has worked with UK enterprises for more than five decades.
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Vinay Singvi, Head of UK and Ireland at TCS, said the partnership would use AI, digital transformation and the companies’ technology and industry expertise to create greater value for customers.
TCS also operates an AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio in the UK, which it said will support innovation and collaboration with clients in the region.