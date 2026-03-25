Commenting on the transaction, USL MD & CEO Praveen Someshwar, said this transaction marks an important milestone for the company “as we sharpen focus on our core beverage alcohol business to unlock its true potential with sustained growth, and to continue delivering on long-term value creation for our stakeholders.” RCB has grown into the most prominent and commercially successful franchise in the IPL and WPL, he said, adding it has built a globally recognised brand and a passionate fan base.