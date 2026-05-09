  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Ola cabs loss widens to 6624 crore in fy25

Ola Cabs Loss Widens To ₹662.4 Crore In FY25

The company had posted a loss of ₹328.7 crore in the financial year 2023-24

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ola Cabs Loss Widens To ₹662.4 Crore In FY25
info_icon

Ride-hailing services firm Ani Technologies, popularly known as Ola Cabs, has reported a widening of consolidated loss to ₹662.4 crore in FY25, mainly due to a decline in sales, according to the company's regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Friday.

The company had posted a loss of ₹328.7 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Ola Cabs consolidated revenue plunged by about 42% to ₹1,170.9 crore in FY25 from ₹2,011.9 crore in FY24.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

An email seeking comments from Ola did not elicit any immediate response.

The company's revenue from the sale of services declined by about 38% to ₹1,147.9 crore from ₹1,854.4 crore on a YoY basis. The product sales eroded by about two-thirds to Rs 90 lakh in FY25 from ₹2.8 crore in FY24.

The company's employee expenses were reduced by more than a third to ₹205.2 crore in FY25 from ₹333.8 crore in the year-ago period.

According to Tofler analysis, the net worth of the company has almost halved to ₹2,025.3 crore in FY25 from ₹3,991.27 crore in FY24.

On a standalone basis, Ola Cabs' loss widened to ₹697.6 crore in FY25 from ₹504.8 crore in FY24.

"Ani Technologies Private Limited, an online transportation network company (popularly known as Ola Cabs), reported its (standalone basis) revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as ₹1,060 cr, a 44% fall since the last financial year.

"The company further reported a net loss of INR 698 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 38% increase from the last financial year," Tofler said.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×