Ride-hailing services firm Ani Technologies, popularly known as Ola Cabs, has reported a widening of consolidated loss to ₹662.4 crore in FY25, mainly due to a decline in sales, according to the company's regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Friday.
The company had posted a loss of ₹328.7 crore in the financial year 2023-24.
Ola Cabs consolidated revenue plunged by about 42% to ₹1,170.9 crore in FY25 from ₹2,011.9 crore in FY24.
An email seeking comments from Ola did not elicit any immediate response.
The company's revenue from the sale of services declined by about 38% to ₹1,147.9 crore from ₹1,854.4 crore on a YoY basis. The product sales eroded by about two-thirds to Rs 90 lakh in FY25 from ₹2.8 crore in FY24.
The company's employee expenses were reduced by more than a third to ₹205.2 crore in FY25 from ₹333.8 crore in the year-ago period.
According to Tofler analysis, the net worth of the company has almost halved to ₹2,025.3 crore in FY25 from ₹3,991.27 crore in FY24.
On a standalone basis, Ola Cabs' loss widened to ₹697.6 crore in FY25 from ₹504.8 crore in FY24.
"Ani Technologies Private Limited, an online transportation network company (popularly known as Ola Cabs), reported its (standalone basis) revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as ₹1,060 cr, a 44% fall since the last financial year.
"The company further reported a net loss of INR 698 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 38% increase from the last financial year," Tofler said.