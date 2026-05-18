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Glenmark Launches Generic Vancomycin Hydrochloride Injection in the US

Glenmark has launched a generic version of Vancomycin Hydrochloride Injection in the United States market to expand its pharma portfolio

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PTI
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Glenmark Launches Generic Vancomycin Hydrochloride Injection in the US
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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday announced the launch of the generic version of its antibacterial prescription vancomycin hydrochloride in the US.

The company's arm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has launched vancomycin hydrochloride for Injection of strengths 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial, Glenmark said in a statement.

The injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, vancomycin hydrochloride for Injection 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, it added.

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Commenting on the launch, Glenmark President & Business Head, North America Marc Kikuchi said it "strengthens our injectable portfolio and reinforces our focus on delivering reliable treatment options to healthcare providers and patients".

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2026, Glenmark said the vancomycin hydrochloride for Injection 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 37.9 million.

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