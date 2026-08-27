Trucksup Raises $8.2 Mn In A Funding Round, Ropes In Ajay Devgn As Brand Ambassador

Logistics technology platform TrucksUp has raised $8.2 million (around ₹78 crore) in funding from a group of investors, including its co-founders, the company said on Thursday.
The company plans to utilise the funds to strengthen its core technology capabilities, expand its elite talent pool, accelerate engineering breakthroughs aimed at making road logistics more transparent and hyper-profitable, meet working capital requirements, and support general corporate purposes.
TrucksUp said it has also onboarded actor Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador.
"Logistics technology platform TrucksUp has successfully raised $8.2 million in its latest growth financing round, taking its post-raised enterprise valuation to $42.3 million," the company said.
The capital infusion saw strategic participation from prominent institutional entities, leading family offices, and co-founders Sarthak Shah Elwadhi and Aviraj Singh Chadha, who personally co-invested to expand their long-term equity holding in the company.
TrucksUp said it is making significant investments in deep-tech innovation, strengthening its product engineering and data science teams, and attracting top-tier talent across key business functions.
"With this capital, we are doubling down on our technology stack to streamline asset discovery, improve vehicle turnaround times, and give transport operators better visibility over their day-to-day operations," Elwadhi said.