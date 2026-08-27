Rupee Falls 11 Paise To Close At 95.55 Against US Dollar

"The special swap facility has attracted total inflows of nearly $73 billion as of August 21, over $65 billion through FCNR(B) deposits alone, roughly two-and-a-half times what the celebrated 2013 scheme raised, and with the final rush into the August 31 deposit deadline and the ECB window open until December, we estimate total flows under these schemes could touch $85 to $90 billion," Banerjee said.